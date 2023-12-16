Phoenix Suns induct Shawn Marion into Ring of Honor during game vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns are having Shawn Marion rise to the Footprint Center's rafters one final time Friday.

Not to do one of his famous acrobatic dunks that earned his nickname "The Matrix," which alludes to the 1999 sci-fi action thriller's gravity-defying fight scenes. But to retire his jersey, No. 31, in the Phoenix Sun's Ring of Honor during the team's game against the New York Knicks.

His jersey retirement is an homage to the first nine of his 16-year NBA career with the Suns. Phoenix selected Marion ninth overall out of UNLV the same year that the blockbuster film was released.

Shawn Marion of the Suns celebrates after hitting a three-pointer to help force overtime in the Suns' 115-111 victory against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Feb. 3, 2003, at America West Arena in Phoenix.

Marion was a top player in Phoenix's memorable Seven Second Or Less small-ball offense led by him, Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and the team's former high-scoring big Amar'e Stoudemire, which made the team a perennial playoff contender during the 2000s.

This is Phoenix's second Ring of Honor ceremony since this season's home opener Oct. 24, which drew 14 of the 15 past inductees. Like that event, the grandeur for Marion will draw many of those honorees to attend. That includes Nash, Stoudemire, Tom Chambers, Dan Majerle, the man who drafted him and former Suns owner Jerry Colangelo, many of Marion's former Phoenix teammates, and Marion's former Phoenix coach Mike D'Antoni.

Marion was a 6-foot-7 forward who caught memorable alley-oops with his football punt-like hangtime and extensive wingspan. In addition, he was an elite defender in the post and along the perimeter, a rebounding specialist, and known for his unique shooting form with an especially quick release.

Marion left Phoenix as second all-time in rebounding and steals, third in blocks, and fifth in points. He averaged his career bests of 18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and two assists per game in Phoenix.

