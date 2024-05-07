Phoenix Suns expected to make decision 'soon' on coach Frank Vogel, sources say

The Phoenix Suns are expected to make a decision on head coach Frank Vogel “soon,” sources have informed The Republic.

Team owner Mat Ishbia said last Wednesday at a news conference he would look to evaluate the team, with Vogel being a major part of that process.

The Suns won 49 games in their first season under Vogel, landed the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but were the first team eliminated from the postseason as third-seeded Minnesota swept Phoenix. That ended a season that began with championship expectations largely due to having Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal together.

The Timberwolves have taken a 2-0 series lead on the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, a second seed, in the conference semifinals.

Vogel signed a five-year, $31-million deal with the Suns last summer to replace Monty Williams.

Going into Game 4 against the T-Wolves, Vogel said he had “full support” from Ishbia and was “very” confident he’d have a chance to coach a second season in Phoenix. Ishbia was in Phoenix last week to have talks about the present and future of the Suns.

Vogel coached the Lakers to the 2019-20 NBA championship, but he lost to the Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs and failed to make the postseason the following season. The Lakers fired him after the 2021-22 season, Vogel didn’t coach in the 2022-23 season.

Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns expected to make decision 'soon' on Frank Vogel, sources say