Phoenix Suns address Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker now, Cam Johnson soon after

Cam Johnson's mind isn’t solely on it at this exact moment, but he has a contract situation the Phoenix Suns must address, too.

The standout sixth man is up for a rookie extension heading into the final year of his initial four-year rookie deal for $18.5 million.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s got to happen before we get to that, you know,” Johnson said Wednesday, before JaVale McGee’s JUGLIFE charity softball game at Chase Field.

“Even if you talk about the stuff with (Deandre Ayton), like that is obviously more at the forefront of things, but I trust that whatever is meant to happen, will happen.”

Johnson, 26, said he’s talked about rookie extensions with Mikal Bridges, who signed one for four years, $90 million before last season that kicks in this season.

“Mikal, from what he’s told me, he was pretty detached from the process,” Johnson said. “Letting it figure out itself. Just knowing what he wants, knowing what he wants out of his career. He got a great deal and if he went into restricted free agency, who knows what he could’ve got, but I think he enjoys playing here and got a deal that’s good for him and in a lot of ways right now, good for the team. We’re building something here. It’s something that I love being a part of and I keep that in mind.”

The Suns also signed Landry Shamet to a four-year, $43-million extension last season that will kick in this upcoming season.

If offered a rookie extension, Johnson isn’t expected to get paid like Bridges, but he’d likely receive $15 million a season, if not close to $20 million.

If not, the 6-8 sharpshooter will be a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season.

The Suns start Jae Crowder at the four and Bridges at the three, but Johnson started a career-high 16 games in the 2022-23 regular season.

Having a career year, Johnson averaged 12.5 points and connected on 42.5% of his 3s as he finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

A lottery pick in the 2019 draft (11th overall) out of North Carolina, Johnson scored a career-high 38 points in a 115-114 victory over the Knicks that ended with him hitting a 3 off the glass at the buzzer.

Suns coach Monty Williams put Johnson in the starting lineup when Devin Booker missed three games in the first round against the Pelicans with a hamstring injury.

Williams calls Johnson a starter who comes off the bench, but whether the Suns offer him a rookie extension remains to be seen.

Right now, they must address Ayton with the free agency period approaching.

The Suns find themselves in this situation because they didn’t come to an agreement on a rookie extension for Ayton, who wanted a rookie max extension of five years, $172 million.

Now Ayton, a restricted free agent, is expected to receive a max offer for four years, $131 million from another team. Phoenix can not only match it, but also pay him more than anyone else with a five-year max deal for $177 million or a four-year max deal for $136 million.

Then again, the Suns could also do a sign-and-trade.

“I know it’s a big question, a topic everybody wants to talk about, but I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, DA is a tremendous part of what we do,” Suns General Manager James Jones said after Thursday’s NBA Draft. “We want to keep this team together.”

While this mystery will be resolved within the next two weeks as free agency begins next weekend, the Suns also must address Booker’s contract situation.

By making All-NBA first team, Booker is eligible for a supermax deal of four years, $211 million.

The Suns can make him that offer at the start of free agency.

The deal wouldn’t kick in until his current rookie max extension ends. With two years left on that deal, Booker is due $33.8 million in 2022-23 and $36 million in 2023-24.

Booker's future in Phoenix is far less a mystery than Ayton’s, but part of a bigger picture that could impact what the Suns do with Johnson.

“That’s a part of the business,” said Jones last month when asked about Booker’s supermax deal and Johnson’s rookie extension.

“As your team improves, typically your payroll increases. We’re focused on improving the team and those guys, they deserve the credit. They deserve the accolades and the financial rewards that come with being good players and productive players. It doesn’t preclude us from doing anything. We’re not talking about a luxury tax issues or avoiding those things. That’s not something that’s going to prevent us from continuing to build this team and keep this team together.”

However, ESPN's Bobby Marks forecasted last month a financial problem for Phoenix trying to pay Booker, Ayton and Johnson along with Bridges and All-Star veteran point guard Chris Paul, who is in the second year of a four-year, $120-million contract.

Paul is due $28.4 million for the 2022-23 season.

"It's going to get expensive," said Marks, after the top-seeded Suns lost Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals to Dallas by 33 points at home.

"It is going to get awfully expensive. I would love to see (Suns team owner) Robert Sarver's reaction sitting there thinking, 'I gotta pay Deandre Ayton $130 million. I gotta pay Devin Booker $200 million. What do I do about Cam Johnson? I'm gonna pay the luxury tax for the first time since 2009-10 for a team that just lost by 40 points in a home Game 7."

The Suns trailed by as many as 46 points in that Game 7 against the fourth-seeded Mavericks.

