Philly radio host Ike Reese rips into Sixers following elimination to Knicks

The 2023-24 season for the Philadelphia 76ers ended earlier than it has in previous seasons. After three consecutive Round 2 exits, the Sixers fell short in Round 1 in 2024 with a loss to the New York Knicks.

However, the Sixers are getting a pass for the result of the season, and rightfully so. The injury to Joel Embiid which caused him to miss two months put a wrench into any plan the Sixers had of competing. Philadelphia also dealt with the James Harden saga at the beginning of the season and a changing cast of players throughout the season.

However, WIP host and former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl linebacker Ike Reese wasn’t having it. He ripped into the Sixers saying:

This nonsense about congratulating them, pat him on the back for trying last night. They were favored in this series! They were favored going into this series favorites. We lost to a six-foot guard with a bunch of second-round draft picks. And we supposedly got two top 20 players on his team! We supposedly got a coach who knows what the hell he’s supposed to do, and it’s supposed to be an upgrade, but somehow we lose to the Knicks on our home court, Game 6, and everybody I’m seeing is talking about pacifying this damn team. Are you guys kidding me? This isn’t about Joel Embiid needs to go. This ain’t about Tyrese Maxey. This is about us demanding higher performances from this team and stop making excuses. I’ve been one of the top excuse-makers for Joel Embiid his entire career. This nonsense has to end. Daryl Morey, you’re on the clock to get this team right.

President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is very aware that he has work to do to get the Sixers over the hump and get this team a championship. He is armed with a ton of cap space and assets to make moves and one has to assume that Philadelphia will be very active in the 2024 offseason.

