Phillies ride Zack Wheeler and Alec Bohm to season-best record

ST. LOUIS -- Alec Bohm hadn't had a game like this his entire big-league career.

Zack Wheeler had one five days earlier.

Bohm and Wheeler.

Wheeler and Bohm.

"Wow," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "They were the two guys."

Indeed, the veteran pitcher and the young third baseman were pretty much the story Friday night as the Phillies rolled into downtown St. Louis and beat the host Cardinals, 2-0, in the opener of a rather large midseason four-game series between the two clubs at Busch Stadium.

Bohm accounted for the Phillies' offense with a pair of solo home runs against the estimable Adam Wainwright and Wheeler made it all stand up with seven shutout innings before handing off to relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Brad Hand, both of whom did a fine job.

The multi-homer game was the first of Bohm's big-league career.

The seven shutout innings were nothing new for Wheeler. He pitched seven shutout innings against the Cardinals and Wainwright on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The Phillies won that game, 4-0.

"You don't see that too often," Thomson said of Wheeler's back-to-back gems against the same club. "He was dynamite."

The series-opening win was big for the Phillies in a lot of ways. It improved them to 45-39. They are six games over .500 for the first time this season and 24-10 since June 1. The win also moved them a full game ahead of the Cardinals for control of the third and final wild-card playoff spot in the National League. The Phils are 3-1 against the Cardinals this season. Head-to-head record will prove important if these teams somehow end up tied for a wild-card berth at the end of the season. The Phils will hold the head-to-head advantage if they win one of the remaining three games in this series, which concludes Monday night.

Of course, the Phils want more than that.

"We're right with these guys in the wild card," Bohm said. "If we can put together a good series and just keep slowly gaining ground, we'll look up toward the end and be right where we want to be."

Facing the same team -- and a lineup that includes MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt and the ever-dangerous Nolan Arenado -- for the second time in five days, Wheeler knew he was in for a test.

"It's a tough challenge," he said. "That's a good lineup and a good team. You definitely think about it coming in, 'Do I change anything? Do I do the same thing?' We talked about it and decided to stay with the same plan for the most part. We changed up on a couple of hitters, how we attacked and tried to finish them, but for the most part, stayed the same."

On Sunday night, Wheeler allowed four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five. In this one, he allowed five hits, a walk and struck out five. He even survived a mild roll of his right ankle in the second inning. All good there.

Wheeler's ERA in 95 innings is 2.46. He might be busy over the All-Star break.

"Any time he's got the ball, we know we have a good chance to win," Bohm said. "We just want to get him some runs and watch him work. It's really a treat watching him."

Bohm had not homered since June 7 when he and Matt Vierling took Josh Hader deep in the ninth inning to lead a comeback win in Milwaukee. The 40-year-old Wainwright pitched all nine innings on an oppressively humid night. He allowed just five hits. Bohm hit a cutter and a curveball for his game-changing homers.

Bohm has just six homers on the season. Phillies instructors believe he will show more power down the road. He showed it in this one.

"I've been working on trying to get my body in position to get the swing off on time, a little earlier, because sometimes it's just a tick late, just missing balls. I'm trying to get in a strong position and be on time. It sounds simple, but it's important."

And to have a game like this?

"It's really cool," Bohm said. "It's what you put all this work in the cage for. To go out there and see it happen, it's fun."

Even more fun when you have lots of family and friends at the game. Bohm hails from Omaha, close enough that he had to leave a lot of tickets. And it meant something to him that his two homers came against the veteran Wainwright.

"Being from the Midwest, he was pitching World Series games when I was growing up, and here we are," Bohm said. "Pretty cool."

