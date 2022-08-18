Phillies to miss Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco in Mets series

Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters.

The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive nights Monday and Tuesday. Carrasco is out 3 to 4 weeks with an oblique strain, while Walker is unlikely to make his next start because of back spasms.

Scherzer started for the Mets Wednesday night and deGrom pitches Thursday, meaning neither will start this weekend.

The Phillies will see Chris Bassitt Friday night in Game 1. The 33-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA against the Phils in three starts this season and has gone 24 innings without allowing an earned run to anyone.

Saturday is a doubleheader and the Phillies are likely to face lefty David Peterson and right-hander Trevor Williams. Peterson would have a regular spot in most rotations but he's sixth on the Mets' depth chart despite going 5-2 with a 3.17 ERA in 14 starts this season. He’ll be important for them the rest of the way. Williams has also pitched well with a 3.02 ERA bouncing back and forth between spot starting and relieving.

It is unclear who will start for the Mets on Sunday but it could be a bullpen game. Bassitt-Peterson-Williams-bullpen is a whole lot different than deGrom-Scherzer-Bassitt-Walker, especially for a Phillies offense that has been shut out four times in the last seven games.

The Phillies have lost all five series to the Mets this season, going 4-11. This weekend is their final opportunity to balance out the season series and it will be their best chance yet. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are slated to pitch in two of the first three games.

Kyle Schwarber should be back in the Phillies’ lineup Friday as the DH. He’s been out of the starting lineup for six straight games since suffering a calf strain on August 11.

The Mets still have plenty to play for with the Braves still charging. Atlanta is 72-47 and 4 1/2 games back in the division.