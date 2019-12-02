Phillies claim reliever Trevor Kelley off waivers

The Phillies added a bullpen candidate Monday when they claimed right-hander Trevor Kelley off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

Kelley, a 26-year-old sidearmer, had a strong season at Triple A in 2019. He pitched in 52 games, registered a 1.79 ERA and allowed just 51 hits in 65 1/3 innings while striking out 63 and walking 21. He pitched briefly with the big club and allowed eight earned runs in 8 1/3 innings.

Most of the Phillies' moves so far this offseason have been marginal transactions centered around the bullpen. They claimed hard-throwing right-hander Robert Stock off waivers from San Diego, acquired prospect Cristopher Sanchez in a minor-league trade with Tampa Bay, and added prospects Mauricio Llovera, JoJo Romero and Garrett Cleavinger to the 40-man roster. More significant moves are expected in the coming weeks. The winter meetings, always the centerpiece of the offseason, commence next week in San Diego. The Phillies are focused on adding starting pitching. They could also look to add a third baseman.

Kelly was a 36thround pick of the Red Sox out of the University of North Carolina in 2015. He has minor-league options remaining so he can provide depth at Triple A if he does not make the big club.



