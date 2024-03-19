Phillies 1B Bryce Harper 'confident' his back won't impact Opening Day start

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper has been dealing with a nagging back injury, but says his availability for Opening Day isn't in jeopardy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bryce Harper isn't concerned at all about his availability for Opening Day.

Even though the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman hasn't played in the last four spring training games due to back pain, he's confident he'll be good to go against the Atlanta Braves on March 28.

The 31-year-old also hasn't recorded a home run and no RBI so far, either.

"I feel pretty confident. I'm fine," he said.

Harper's injury occurred last Thursday when the Phillies faced the Boston Red Sox. He said he spoke with Phillies manager Rob Thomson about how he was feeling after exiting the game, and it was the skipper who suggested Harper take it easy.

After returning from Tommy John surgery in 2023, Harper hit .293 with 21 home runs and 72 RBI in 126 games. He also did so in the middle of changing positions, too.

Midway through last season, the Phillies moved Harper to first base to take advantage of his athleticism. Philadelphia would still like Harper to get more reps at first base, after transitioning from outfield last season.