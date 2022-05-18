Philadelphia Eagles sign cornerback James Bradberry

The Philadelphia Eagles added to their secondary on Wednesday, signing cornerback James Bradberry. Bradberry was released after the 2022 NFL draft by the New York Giants, freeing up cap space for the organization.

Ian Rapoport reported the terms of the one-year deal with Philadelphia:

Sources: Former #Giants Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal for $10M. A big-time post-draft addition, as Bradberry lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2022

Bradberry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers, and spent his first four seasons in the NFC South. He signed a three-year, $45 million dollar deal with Giants prior to the 2020 season. Despite restructuring his deal twice with New York last season, the team was still in a position to move him to free up cap space. After failing to find a trading partner, New York released him earlier this month.

The veteran corner is perhaps an ideal fit with the Eagles, and what Jonathan Gannon does defensively. Last season the Eagles relied on a lot of zone coverage in the secondary, having their cornerbacks play off receivers and breaking downhill to limit the damage after the reception. In Philadelphia, Bradberry will align across from Darius Slay, giving the Eagles a talented duo at cornerback.