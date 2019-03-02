Eagles C Jason Kelce signed one-year extension, now highest-paid center in NFL

Philadelphia center Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract extension on Saturday that will make him the highest-paid center in the NFL. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked down center Jason Kelce.

The Eagles have agreed to a one-year contract extension for the two-time Pro Bowler, they announced on Saturday, which will keep him with the Eagles through 2021.

The deal also makes the 31-year-old the highest-paid center in the league, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Kelce was owed $13.5 million over the next two years. He’ll now average $11 million per season with the new deal.

"Obviously, it's a tremendous gesture by the team," Kelce said, via NFL.com. "They didn't have to do anything like this. I'm really happy to be in Philadelphia — I have been my whole career. I love being part of this organization. For everything to continue to go this week, for the team to be how good it is, for the coaches to be as good as they are, I just feel extremely lucky to be in this situation.”

Kelce, the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He has played all eight of his seasons in the league with the Eagles, and has played in every game for Philadelphia in the last four years, too.

"I thought, after I signed my second contract, that I didn't know that there would be a third contract. I've always taken this one year at a time,” Kelce said, via NFL.com. “Being a sixth-round draft pick, I didn't have expectations, really. I was just like, 'Let's go to work and see how everything turns out.'

“It's pretty crazy when you look back at things to realize that you're going on Year 9 and on your third contract in the NFL. It's kind of a surreal feeling when you look back on it.”

