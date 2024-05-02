PGA Tour winner, Masters broadcaster Peter Oosterhuis dies at age 75

One day short of his 76th birthday, PGA Tour winner and former Masters broadcaster Peter Oosterhuis passed away on Thursday morning.

The Englishman won the 1981 Canadian Open but was probably more known as the longtime voice of the 17th hole at Augusta National during CBS’s annual Masters coverage. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 to deal with early-onset of Alzheimer’s. The London native earned seven wins on the European Tour in a two-year span from 1972-74 and was the rookie of the year in 1969. He also competed on six consecutive Ryder Cup teams from 1971-1981, where he boasts an overall record of 14-11-3. He twice defeated Arnold Palmer as part of his record-tying six Sunday singles wins.

Oosterhuis was the Director of Golf at Forsgate Country Club in Jamesburg, New Jersey, and Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles from 1987-1993 and then tried his hand at broadcasting. He worked as lead analyst for Golf Channel’s European Tour coverage and then joined CBS, where he covered the Masters from 1997-2014.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann, sons Rob and Rich, stepsons Byron and Matt and four grandchildren Peyton, Turner, Sutton and Lachlan.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the second hole prior to THE CJ…

Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the second hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Byeong Hun An of South Korea walks off the fourth hole green prior to THE CJ…

Byeong Hun An of South Korea walks off the fourth hole green prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron…

Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Sung Kang of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to THE…

Sung Kang of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fifth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 11th hole prior to THE…

K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 11th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Min Woo Lee of Australia hits a chip shot on the 18th hole prior to THE…

Min Woo Lee of Australia hits a chip shot on the 18th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jason Day of Australia hits out of a fairway bunker on the first hole prior to…

Jason Day of Australia hits out of a fairway bunker on the first hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Brandon Wu reaxcts to a chip shot on the 18th hole prior to THE CJ CUP…

Brandon Wu reaxcts to a chip shot on the 18th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Kris Kim of England swaps putters with his caddie on the practice green prior to THE…

Kris Kim of England swaps putters with his caddie on the practice green prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth talks with his caddie Michael Greller before hitting an approach shot on the ninth…

Jordan Spieth talks with his caddie Michael Greller before hitting an approach shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Peter Kuest hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron…

Peter Kuest hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

A general view of the first hole pine flag prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson…

A general view of the first hole pine flag prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron…

Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Hayden Springer of the United States speaks at a press conference prior to THE CJ CUP…

Hayden Springer of the United States speaks at a press conference prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

