PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth loses his cool

It has not been a stellar 2018 for Jordan Spieth. Outside of a third-place finish at the Masters, the former world No. 1 has lost his mojo for much of the season. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open, blew a share of the third-round lead at the British with a final round 76 and has one top-10 finish in his last nine starts.

So coming into the 100th PGA Championship, he wasn’t exactly burning up the prognosticators picks to win and, in the process, complete the career Grand Slam.

That’s a little context behind what happened at No. 17 on Friday, when Spieth sprayed his drive into a hazard and, after looking for a bit, found a ball (His? Not sure.) and did this:

#PGAChamp RT @GOLF_com: With football season around the corner, Jordan Spieth is working on his touchdown spike… pic.twitter.com/awudWd6aHd — Jay Betsill (@TheFamousJay) August 10, 2018





A breach of golf etiquette?

Sure, if only a little bit. Of course, we’ve all been there, save the part about playing in a major and actually being good enough to warrant being ticked off at missing a fairway.

More than anything, this is just a guy flailing when he knows he can do better. A lot better. While he was slogging around Bellerive at 2-under on the day at that point, Kevin Kisner was flirting with 61 and a host of others (Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel) were going low, too.

Birdies were not only everywhere, but necessary to stay in contention, and Spieth knew it, particularly at 17 — a par 5 where eagle is in play and birdie is a must. Spieth would go on to salvage par, but at that moment knew he was losing a stroke to the field, or at least to the guys ahead of him on the leaderboard.

So he hucked a ball into some water.

Jordan Spieth finds ball in hazard, angrily hurls it back in disgust. (Screengrab)

