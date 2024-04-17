PGA Championship future sites: Valhalla will host its fourth PGA in 2024
The PGA of America has most of its PGA Championships scheduled out through the next decade.
The sites for 2032 and 2033 are still to be determined but there are eight venues on the docket through 2034.
Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, is on deck. In 2024, it will host its fourth PGA Championship. The Jack Nicklaus-design opened in 1986.
The last time it was held there, Rory McIlroy hoisted the Wanamaker trophy. It remains his most recent major championship.
Tiger Woods (2000) and Mark Brooks (1996) also won the PGA at Valhalla.
The golf club hosted the Ryder Cup in 2008. The U.S. won the biennial battle that year, 16½-11½ over Europe.
Here are the future sites of the PGA Championship.
2024 - Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
2025 - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
2026 - Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
2027 - PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
2028 - The Olympic Club, San Francisco
2029 - Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey
2030 - Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland
2031 - The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
2032, 2033
The PGA of America has yet to announce the sites for these championships.