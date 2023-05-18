PGA Championship: Follow Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and more in the first round at Oak Hill

Who will hoist the Wanamaker Trophy at the end of the week?

It's finally time for the second major championship of the year.

The 105th playing of the PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday from Oak Hill Country Club in New York. Will Justin Thomas be able to successfully defend his title? Maybe it’s finally time for Jordan Spieth to complete the Career Grand Slam. Or perhaps a LIV Golf member will end up hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy at the end of the week.

Keep up with all of the first round action here with Yahoo Sports: