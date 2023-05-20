PGA Championship 2023: Which LIV golfers made and who missed the cut

May 19, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Bryson DeChambeau uses a rangefinder on the ninth fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — LIV golfers are having another solid showing at a major.

Of the 16 golfers from the Saudi-backed league playing in the PGA Championship, 11 made the cut, which is one fewer than the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau leads all LIV golfers at 3-under, one shot better than Jupiter's Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau, who led after Round 1, shot 71 Friday and is tied for fourth. DeChambeau was one of four from the LIV Golf League to miss the cut at the Masters.

Koepka climbed into the top 10 with a 66, including four birdies on his final seven holes. Koepka is 2-under through the first two rounds, tied for sixth. Koepka was runner-up, along with LIV teammate Phil Mickelson, at the Masters.

Off Masters 'choke,' Brooks Koepka not happy with first round at PGA Championship | D'Angelo

Phil Mickelson helped shift focus for LIV to the golf after Masters, but then went back to whining | D'Angelo

Also making the cut from the Saudi-backed league: Jupiter's Dustin Johnson (+1), Tequesta's Mito Pereira (+1), Harold Varner III (+1), Sihwan Kim (+3), Patrick Reed (+3), Cameron Smith (+4), Dean Burmester (+3), Thomas Pieters (+5) and Mickelson (+5).

Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Palm Beach Gardens' Anirban Lahiri, North Palm Beach's Joaquin Niemann and Brendan Steele missed the cut. Martin Kaymer and Paul Casey withdrew because of injuries.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Bryson DeChambeau leads LIV golfers who made cut at PGA Championship