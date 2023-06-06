PGA betting: One top-20 bet for the RBC Canadian Open

The PGA heads to Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. With this being the first time the course plays host to a PGA event, there's no data to use. With events like this, it’s best to target the all-around player. Here is one player to wager in the top-20 market who can win outright.

Justin Rose

Top 20 -110

Top 10 +190

Top 5 +400

To win +1800

In last year’s RBC Canadian Open edition, Rose shot a 60, the best round of the final day, to finish T4. It's not the same course, however, looking at the aerial view, Oakdale holds some similarities to St. Georges Golf and Country Club. Easy. Rose has the style that fits this course layout: solid ball striking combined with a great short game. It’s why we saw him win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, shooting in the 60s all four rounds. Since missing back-to-back cuts in late February and early March, Rose has five top-25 finishes, including a T6 in The Players Championship and a T9 in the PGA Championship. Being neutral off the tee works just fine on this course. The blueprint: keep the ball in play, nail your irons (Rose has gained strokes on approach in three straight tournaments) and knock in some birdies.

Rose has gained strokes from tee to green in six straight tournaments. Not only is a top 20 a great option, but an outright win is on the table.