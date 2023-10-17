PFT's Week 7 2023 NFL power rankings

1. Dolphins (5-1, last week No. 4): Miami has the offense that Kansas City used to have.

2. Chiefs (5-1, No. 3): They're winning, but something is off.

3. Lions (5-1, No. 5): Super Bowl contenders? Super Bowl contenders.

4. 49ers (5-1, No. 1): Constant physicality eventually takes a toll.

5. Eagles (5-1, No. 2): Are they truly among the NFC's elite this year?

6. Jaguars (4-2, No. 7): Just when the AFC South looked jumbled up, it doesn't.

7. Cowboys (4-2, No. 9): The season goes from hopeless to hopeful again in the span of eight days.

8. Bills (4-2, No. 8): Every year, good teams escape with wins that should have been losses.

9. Ravens (4-2, No. 13): If they can avoid beating themselves, they can beat anybody.

10. Seahawks (3-2, No. 6): Don't be surprised if Drew Lock eventually gets a chance to take this offense farther than Geno Smith currently is.

11. Steelers (3-2, No. 11): It was a bad bye for the 'Burgh, with all three AFC North rivals winning.

12. Browns (3-2, No. 17): The Browns badly need a little consistency.

13. Buccaneers (3-2, No. 10): They played like they did for most of the years they wore the Bucco Bruce uniforms.

15. Texans (3-3, No. 18): They're the only real threat to Jacksonville in the AFC South.

15. Colts (3-3, No. 12): The quarterback curse continues for the Colts.

16. Jets (3-3, No. 21): A .500 record at the bye was the best-case scenario WITH Aaron Rodgers.

17. Chargers (2-3, No. 14): The vultures will be circling for a chance to coach Justin Herbert, soon.

18. Bengals (3-3, No. 22): Maybe they're back.

19. Rams (3-3, No. 19): If they sneak into the playoffs, none of the elite teams will want to cross paths with them.

20. Raiders (3-3, No. 23): They're gradually learning how to win games they would have lost in recent years.

21. Commanders (3-3, No. 25): They're staying in the hunt for the No. 7 seed.

22. Falcons (3-3, No. 15): Is it Heinicke time?

23. Saints (3-3, No. 16): They need some consistency to have a chance to win the division.

24. Packers (2-3, No. 24): They need to start faster, or they'll be done by Thanksgiving.

25. Vikings (2-4, No. 27): Next Monday night vs. the 49ers could get ugly.

26. Titans (2-4, No. 20): Will waiting for a cart while standing on a bad ankle be the final image of Ryan Tannehill in a Titans uniform?

27. Bears (1-5, No. 26): Falling to 1-5 isn't the best way to honor No. 51.

28. Cardinals (1-5, No. 28): When will Kyler be back? And will it even matter once he returns?

29. Giants (1-5, No. 29): "We didn't get embarrassed in prime time" counts as progress.

30. Broncos (1-5, No. 30): Will Greg Penner hit the reset button after another potentially disastrous season?

31. Panthers (0-6, No. 31): Running a successful hedge fund is nothing like running a successful NFL team.

32. Patriots (1-5, No. 32): Bill Belichick will own the all-time record for losses before setting the all-time record for wins (if he ever does).