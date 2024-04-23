PFT's one, and only, 2024 NFL first-round mock draft

Here it is. This is it. One, and only one. The annual PFT mock draft.

I don't put it together. I don't even make changes to it. I outsource it to people I trust. People whose names you would recognize.

For anything we get right, I deserve no credit. For anything that's wrong, I won't be able to escape the blame. I get it.

Which is why I almost didn't do it. One of these years, I won't. It's a tool for framing discussion, or whatever. We have all the discussion we need. And the world has more mock drafts than it could ever want or need.

Here's one more. Go ahead and say how bad it is, or whatever. Everyone's a genius before the picks are made. And then the picks are made, and that's all that matters.

1. Chicago Bears: USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

2. Washington Commanders: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

3. Minnesota Vikings (projected trade with Patriots): North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: LSU receiver Malik Nabers.

6. New York Giants: Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt.

7. Tennessee Titans: Alabama tackle JC Latham.

8. Atlanta Falcons Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner.

9. Chicago Bears: Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

10. New York Jets: Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga.

11. New England Patriots (projected trade with Vikings): Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

12. Buffalo Bills (projected trade with Broncos): Washington receiver Rome Odunze.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse.

14. New Orleans Saints: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy.

19. Los Angeles Rams: UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Duke center/guard Graham Barton.

21. Miami Dolphins: Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.

23. New England Patriots (projected trade with Vikings): Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

24. Dallas Cowboys: LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

25. Green Bay Packers: Georgia tackle Amarius Mims.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan.

28. Denver Broncos (projected trade with Bills): Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (projected trade with Lions): Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Texas receiver Xavier Worthy.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.