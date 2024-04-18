PFL Week 3 predictions: Who are our unanimous picks at welterweight, featherweight in Chicago?

The PFL wraps up the first half of its 2024 regular season with welterweights and featherweights in action at the third of three straight weeks of events.

PFL 2024, Week 3 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Bubba Jenkins

Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Jenkins -155, Kamaka -130

Junkie pick results: Jenkins 10, Kamaka 1

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie Bellator 284

Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Yamauchi -250, Gracie +205

Junkie pick results: Yamauchi 9, Gracie 2

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Braga -185, Gonzales +155

Junkie pick results: Braga 11, Gonzales 0

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward | Bellator 298

Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Storley -205, Musaev +170

Junkie pick results: Storley 8, Musaev 3

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

PFL 10: Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Loughnane -535, Carvalho +400

Junkie pick results: Loughnane 11, Carvalho 0

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Andrey Koreshkov

Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Koreshkov +115, Umalatov -135

Junkie pick results: Koreshkov 6, Umalatov 5

Check out all the main card picks below.

PFL Week 3 main card picks

Koreshkov

vs.

Umalatov Loughnane

vs.

Carvalho Storley

vs.

Musaev Braga

vs.

Gonzales Yamauchi

vs.

Gracie Jenkins

vs.

Kamaka MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

64-35 umalatov2024

Umalatov

(63%) loughnane2024

Loughnane

(96%) storley2024

Storley

(66%) braga2024

Braga

(86%) yamauchi2024

Yamauchi

(74%) jenkins2024

Jenkins

(78%) Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

70-29

trophy copy 2014 Champion koreshkov2024

Koreshkov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins Ken Hathaway

@1khathaway

65-34

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion koreshkov2024

Koreshkov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

65-34 umalatov2024

Umalatov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins Nolan King

@mma_kings

63-36

trophy copy 2023 Champion umalatov2024

Umalatov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi kamaka2024

Kamaka Matt Erickson

@MattE

62-37 koreshkov2024

Koreshkov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

62-37 umalatov2024

Umalatov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

61-38 koreshkov2024

Koreshkov loughnane2024

Loughnane musaev2024

Musaev braga2024

Braga gracie2024

Gracie jenkins2024

Jenkins Simon Samano

@SJSamano

57-42 umalatov2024

Umalatov loughnane2024

Loughnane musaev2024

Musaev braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins Brian Garcia

@thegoze

55-44

trophy copy 2017 Champion koreshkov2024

Koreshkov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

53-46 koreshkov2024

Koreshkov loughnane2024

Loughnane storley2024

Storley braga2024

Braga yamauchi2024

Yamauchi jenkins2024

Jenkins George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

45-54 umalatov2024

Umalatov loughnane2024

Loughnane musaev2024

Musaev braga2024

Braga gracie2024

Gracie jenkins2024

Jenkins

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 3024, Week 3.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie