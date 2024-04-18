Advertisement

PFL Week 3 predictions: Who are our unanimous picks at welterweight, featherweight in Chicago?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

The PFL wraps up the first half of its 2024 regular season with welterweights and featherweights in action at the third of three straight weeks of events.

PFL 2024, Week 3 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Bubba Jenkins
Bubba Jenkins

Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Jenkins -155, Kamaka -130
Junkie pick results: Jenkins 10, Kamaka 1

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie Bellator 284
Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie Bellator 284

Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Yamauchi -250, Gracie +205
Junkie pick results: Yamauchi 9, Gracie 2

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Braga -185, Gonzales +155
Junkie pick results: Braga 11, Gonzales 0

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward | Bellator 298
Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward | Bellator 298

Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Storley -205, Musaev +170
Junkie pick results: Storley 8, Musaev 3

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

PFL 10: Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
PFL 10: Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Loughnane -535, Carvalho +400
Junkie pick results: Loughnane 11, Carvalho 0

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Andrey Koreshkov
Andrey Koreshkov

Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Koreshkov +115, Umalatov -135
Junkie pick results: Koreshkov 6, Umalatov 5

Check out all the main card picks below.

PFL Week 3 main card picks

Koreshkov
vs.
Umalatov

Loughnane
vs.
Carvalho

Storley
vs.
Musaev

Braga
vs.
Gonzales

Yamauchi
vs.
Gracie

Jenkins
vs.
Kamaka

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
64-35

umalatov2024


Umalatov
(63%)

loughnane2024


Loughnane
(96%)

storley2024


Storley
(66%)

braga2024


Braga
(86%)

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi
(74%)

jenkins2024


Jenkins
(78%)

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
70-29

trophy copy

2014 Champion

koreshkov2024


Koreshkov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Ken Hathaway
@1khathaway
65-34

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

koreshkov2024


Koreshkov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
65-34

umalatov2024


Umalatov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Nolan King
@mma_kings
63-36

trophy copy

2023 Champion

umalatov2024


Umalatov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

kamaka2024


Kamaka

Matt Erickson
@MattE
62-37

koreshkov2024


Koreshkov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
62-37

umalatov2024


Umalatov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
61-38

koreshkov2024


Koreshkov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

musaev2024


Musaev

braga2024


Braga

gracie2024


Gracie

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
57-42

umalatov2024


Umalatov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

musaev2024


Musaev

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
55-44

trophy copy

2017 Champion

koreshkov2024


Koreshkov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
53-46

koreshkov2024


Koreshkov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

storley2024


Storley

braga2024


Braga

yamauchi2024


Yamauchi

jenkins2024


Jenkins

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
45-54

umalatov2024


Umalatov

loughnane2024


Loughnane

musaev2024


Musaev

braga2024


Braga

gracie2024


Gracie

jenkins2024


Jenkins

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 3024, Week 3.

