PFL Week 3 predictions: Who are our unanimous picks at welterweight, featherweight in Chicago?
The PFL wraps up the first half of its 2024 regular season with welterweights and featherweights in action at the third of three straight weeks of events.
PFL 2024, Week 3 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka
Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Jenkins -155, Kamaka -130
Junkie pick results: Jenkins 10, Kamaka 1
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie
Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Yamauchi -250, Gracie +205
Junkie pick results: Yamauchi 9, Gracie 2
Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales
Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Braga -185, Gonzales +155
Junkie pick results: Braga 11, Gonzales 0
Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev
Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Storley -205, Musaev +170
Junkie pick results: Storley 8, Musaev 3
Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Loughnane -535, Carvalho +400
Junkie pick results: Loughnane 11, Carvalho 0
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov
Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Koreshkov +115, Umalatov -135
Junkie pick results: Koreshkov 6, Umalatov 5
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 3024, Week 3.