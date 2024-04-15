2024 PFL 3: Make your predictions for welterweights and featherweights in Chicago

We want your predictions for Friday’s PFL 2024, Week 3 event in Chicago.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Wednesday ahead of 2024 PFL 3 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Make your picks below.

Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean

Records: Debienne (10-4), Jean (6-0)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-romain-debienne-vs-t” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward

Records: Madge (10-4-1), Ward (17-7)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Madge -200, Ward +160

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-don-madge-vs-brennan” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues

Records: Diamond (12-3), Rodrigues (14-1)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Diamond +145, Rodrigues -175

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-tyler-diamond-vs-ott” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov

Records: Staropoli (13-5), Ramazanov (11-0)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Staropoli +400, Ramazanov -550

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-laureano-staropoli-v” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns

Records: Khizriev (14-0), Johns (20-3)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Khizriev -230, Johns +190

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-timur-khizriev-vs-br” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola

Records: Borics (18-2), Barzola (20-7-2)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Borics +105, Barzola -135

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-adam-borics-vs-enriq” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Jenkins -110, Kamaka -120

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bubba-jenkins-vs-kai” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Yamauchi -215, Gracie +175

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-goiti-yamauchi-vs-ne” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Braga -230, Gonzales +190

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-gabriel-braga-vs-jus” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Storley -185, Musaev +155

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-logan-storley-vs-sha” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Loughnane -505, Carvalho +380

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-brendan-loughnane-vs-wEbZ” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.15.24): Koreshkov +135, Umalatov -165

[opinary poll=”pick-for-andrey-koreshkov-vs-magomed-uma” customer=”mmajunkie”>

2024 PFL 3 fight card (as of April 15, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola

Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns

Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov

Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues

Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward

Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 3024, Week 3.

