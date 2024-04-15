2024 PFL 3: Make your predictions for welterweights and featherweights in Chicago
We want your predictions for Friday’s PFL 2024, Week 3 event in Chicago.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Wednesday ahead of 2024 PFL 3 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Make your picks below.
Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean
Records: Debienne (10-4), Jean (6-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-romain-debienne-vs-t” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward
Records: Madge (10-4-1), Ward (17-7)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Madge -200, Ward +160
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-don-madge-vs-brennan” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues
Records: Diamond (12-3), Rodrigues (14-1)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Diamond +145, Rodrigues -175
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-tyler-diamond-vs-ott” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov
Records: Staropoli (13-5), Ramazanov (11-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Staropoli +400, Ramazanov -550
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-laureano-staropoli-v” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns
Records: Khizriev (14-0), Johns (20-3)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Khizriev -230, Johns +190
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-timur-khizriev-vs-br” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola
Records: Borics (18-2), Barzola (20-7-2)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Borics +105, Barzola -135
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-adam-borics-vs-enriq” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka
Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Jenkins -110, Kamaka -120
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bubba-jenkins-vs-kai” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie
Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Yamauchi -215, Gracie +175
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-goiti-yamauchi-vs-ne” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales
Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Braga -230, Gonzales +190
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-gabriel-braga-vs-jus” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev
Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Storley -185, Musaev +155
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-logan-storley-vs-sha” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Loughnane -505, Carvalho +380
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-brendan-loughnane-vs-wEbZ” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov
Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Koreshkov +135, Umalatov -165
[opinary poll=”pick-for-andrey-koreshkov-vs-magomed-uma” customer=”mmajunkie”>
2024 PFL 3 fight card (as of April 15, noon ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov
Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho
Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev
Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie
Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola
Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns
Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov
Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues
Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward
Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 3024, Week 3.