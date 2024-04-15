Advertisement

2024 PFL 3: Make your predictions for welterweights and featherweights in Chicago

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

We want your predictions for Friday’s PFL 2024, Week 3 event in Chicago.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Wednesday ahead of 2024 PFL 3 (ESPN/ESPN+), which takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Make your picks below.

Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean

Records: Debienne (10-4), Jean (6-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): N/A

Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward

Records: Madge (10-4-1), Ward (17-7)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Madge -200, Ward +160

Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues

Records: Diamond (12-3), Rodrigues (14-1)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Diamond +145, Rodrigues -175

Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov

Records: Staropoli (13-5), Ramazanov (11-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Staropoli +400, Ramazanov -550

Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns

Records: Khizriev (14-0), Johns (20-3)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Khizriev -230, Johns +190

Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola

Records: Borics (18-2), Barzola (20-7-2)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Borics +105, Barzola -135

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

Records: Jenkins (21-7), Kamaka (12-5-1)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Jenkins -110, Kamaka -120

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

Records: Yamauchi (28-6), Gracie (12-4)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Yamauchi -215, Gracie +175

Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

Records: Braga (12-1), Gonzales (14-3)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Braga -230, Gonzales +190

Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

Records: Storley (15-2), Musaev (16-0-1)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Storley -185, Musaev +155

Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

Records: Loughnane (27-5), Carvalho (13-8)
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Loughnane -505, Carvalho +380

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

Records: Koreshkov (27-4), Umalatov (14-0)
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.15.24): Koreshkov +135, Umalatov -165

2024 PFL 3 fight card (as of April 15, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho

  • Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev

  • Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzales

  • Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie

  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola

  • Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns

  • Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov

  • Tyler Diamond vs. Otto Rodrigues

  • Don Madge vs. Brennan Ward

  • Romain Debienne vs. Thad Jean

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 3024, Week 3.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie