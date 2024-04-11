PFF identifies a popular draft riser as a top Day 2 target for the Saints

There’s a ton of intrigue surrounding the New Orleans Saints as they finish preparing for the 2024 draft, but we’ve got a good idea about their plans in the first round: necessity is almost forcing them into adding an offensive tackle between Ryan Ramczyk’s health concerns and Trevor Penning’s too-slow development. So what’s more interesting is to consider their options in the second round.

Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman has a suggestion: Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson. It’s no secret that the Saints didn’t bring enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks last year, but Wasserman writes that Wasserman could help improve there while also upgrading a sneaky-bad New Orleans run defense:

“The Saints need defensive line help, and Missouri’s Darius Robinson could be a versatile target for the team. Robinson played on the edge in 2023 but has plenty of experience inside and could be better suited there. Either way, his strength in the run game and improved pass-rush ability would strengthen New Orleans’ defensive line.”

While Robinson mainly lined up inside against guards earlier in his career (logging 581 of his 762 snaps in the B gap in 2021 and 2022) he moved outside in 2023 and responded with career-highs in sacks (8.5) and total quarterback pressures (27, per PFF charting). The Saints use a ton of three-man fronts and he offers flexibility as someone who can play inside or out. He stood out in practices at the Senior Bowl this year and did well at the NFL Scouting Combine, though his numbers in agility drills were a little underwhelming.

And he certainly has the size they’ve looked for under head coach Dennis Allen. Robinson weighed in at an impressive 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, with his 34.5-inch arms giving him a rare wingspan. If he was playing football 15 or 20 years ago he’d probably have been moved to offensive tackle. Instead, he uses his size to his advantage. Robinson’s 7.72 Relative Athletic Score doesn’t meet the thresholds that line up with the Saints’ usual standards, but it’s close enough to keep him in consideration with the 45th pick.

If the Saints can address their offensive line early on in the first round, maybe they can afford the luxury of drafting a defender like Robinson in the second round. Checking off that highest priority right away would free them up to look into other team needs like the defensive line and receiving corps (and we should remember they aren’t limited to wideouts; a pass-catching tight end could do well in this offense, too). With so many picks at their disposal in the later rounds, it shouldn’t shock anyone to see the Saints act aggressively to trade up for someone they value highly earlier in the draft. Maybe it’s someone like Robinson.

