PFF’s highest graded offensive players in the 2023 College Football Playoffs

In the 10 years of the four-team College Football Playoffs, we’ve never had a field more competitive than in 2023. The Alabama Crimson Tide are the only of the four participants this season to have ever won a Playoff game with Michigan being 0-2, Washington 0-1 and Texas having no prior trips.

The main reason that all of these teams have been successful is because of the guys playing the quarterback position. PFF College ranked the top ten offensive players in this year’s Playoffs, and the top three were all quarterbacks. Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers entered the list at No. 8.

As for the Crimson Tide, they have three players ranked in the top ten. Jalen Milroe is ranked at No. 3, Jermaine Burton No. 8 and JC Latham No. 10. Interestingly, every team has three players on the list except Texas whose lone representative is Ewers.

With Michigan’s Blake Corum the lone runningback on the list, it will be a very pass-happy New Year’s day. However, I expect Jalen Milroe’s legs to be the biggest difference X-factor between all four teams. I’m excited to see what the Alabama coaching staff has up their sleeve.

Highest graded offensive players in the College Football Playoff🔥 pic.twitter.com/csuNoPeM34 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2023

