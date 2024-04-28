PFF grades all three of the Falcons’ sixth-round selections

The Falcons rounded out their 2024 NFL draft class by making three picks in the sixth round. Following a run on defensive players, the Falcons added two offensive playmakers before selecting another defensive lineman with their final pick.

Alabama’s Jase McClellan, the first of Atlanta’s three sixth-round picks, adds depth at the running back spot behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Pro Football Focus liked this selection enough to give it an “average” grade:

A reliable back out of Alabama, McClellan has lost just one fumble in his career on over 350 carries, displaying solid wiggle and contact balance in his final season on his way to forcing 49 missed tackles in 2023. He joins a stable of backs behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, limiting his offensive ceiling in Year 1. — PFF

The Falcons then added wide receiver Casey Washington one spot after drafting McClellan. Washington didn’t have the most productive career at Illinois, but he has good size at 6-2, 200 pounds. PFF gave this choice another “average” grade:

The second of back-to-back picks for the Falcons, it took a few years in Illinois’ offensive system to finally break out, but he is a reliable blocker and smooth mover who racked up 13 contested catches in 2023. Washington could find his way into a rotation if he can prove his value on special teams, something worth betting on due to his competitiveness and sneaky athleticism. – PFF

The Falcons rounded out their draft class with Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue. This was the third defensive lineman added by the team in the draft. Similar to Washington, Logue’s college production wasn’t overly impressive but his frame projects well to the NFL. PFF gave the selection a “below average” grade:

The Falcons draft an interior defender for the third time in this draft. Logue is coming off his best season, earning career-highs in overall grade (71.2) and run-defense grade (72.7) in 2023. Given the players drafted ahead of him, he will face an uphill battle for snaps as a rookie. — PFF

In total, five of the team’s eight selections came on the defensive side of the ball. Atlanta added three defensive linemen, one inside linebacker, and one edge rusher. Check out the team’s complete 2024 NFL draft class HERE!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire