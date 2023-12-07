PFF grades Kadyn Proctor as the best OL from conference championship weekend

When Alabama head football coach Nick Saban made the decision to start true freshman Kadyn Proctor at left tackle in the Crimson Tide’s 2023 season opener, he knew there would be growing pains. Proctor struggled early on as he got beat up real good by the Texas front seven and even had a tough out against USF.

Yet, Saban stuck with the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle and now the dividends are beginning to pay off. Proctor is on pace to be the next Evan Neal or JC Latham with top five NFL Draft pick potential which is why Saban stuck with him even when he wasn’t playing very well.

A ton of credit must go to Proctor who continued to fight and get better despite the frustrations of the Alabama fanbase. Proctor proved Saban’s decision to be correct as he was outstanding for the Crimson Tide in their SEC Championship victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. PFF graded him as the highest preforming offensive lineman from any team playing on conference championship weekend.

If the Crimson Tide want to get past Michigan and compete for a national title then it will be imperative that both Proctor and Latham paly their absolute best football in the next two games.

Highest graded OL from Conference Championship Week: 🐘 Kadyn Proctor, Alabama pic.twitter.com/pFrBaIVPpu — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 4, 2023

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire