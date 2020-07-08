Petr Yan on death of Khabib’s father and Henry Cejudo bowing out | UFC 251 Fight Island

Petr Yan UFC 251 media day

Petr Yan addresses Henry Cejudo bowing out as the UFC bantamweight champion and the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father ahead of his championship fight with Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt.

Hear everything Petr Yan had to say at UFC 251 Media Day from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Yan and Aldo fight at UFC 251 on Saturday, July 11, on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Watch Petr Yan knock Urijah Faber out (UFC 251 Free Fight)