Petoskey's Cole shows she's ready to take next step in final season

PETOSKEY — Sometimes, all that’s needed is a small sample size to know when someone’s got what it takes.

Petoskey girls soccer coach Zach Jonker only saw a little of Lauren Cole near opposing nets last season, but it was more than enough to know she could be in for a big final season in 2024 if moved closer regularly.

And it took just one game for Cole to show it again after that change.

An All-Big North player as a defensive midfielder a year ago, Cole moved closer to the net in the season opener Friday when Petoskey welcomed Boyne City and earned a 7-0 victory, aided by Cole’s hat trick trio of scores.

“Lauren had a couple spectacular finishes a year ago, so we knew she had this in her,” said Jonker. “She strikes the ball with authority and she’s the hardest worker on the field for us.”

Petoskey's Lauren Cole (9) celebrates with teammate Lily Premo during Friday's season opener against Boyne City, which Cole recorded a hat trick in.

There’s quite a bit of production on that end of the field to replace, notably with the loss of Area Player of the Year, Kate Farley, so moving Cole up made all the sense in the world.

Cole is also confident she – as well as her teammates – can add to and help fill the hole of that production lost.

“I think I can,” said Cole. “We have a lot of players, between me, Clara (Mailloux), Annika (Gandhi), Lily (Premo), Abby (Wonnacott), we have a ton of underclassmen stepping up too. I think we can all help fill the role. We had a big senior class graduate, but there’s people stepping up.”

Along with Cole, Wonnacott, Premo, Gandhi and Brynn Jonker all scored one goal each Friday, with Cole’s coming all in a row that brought the game from 3-0 to 5-0.

“It felt great,” Cole said on opening the season like that. “It was a good way to start to the season.”

While Cole has clearly shown talent and a strong knowledge for the game – following in the footsteps of her All-BNC sister, Dana, she also brings a willingness to want to get better and lead.

As a coach, Jonker can’t ask for anything more.

“To have our senior be the one that not only leads us in scoring but also leads us in terms of her intensity is huge for us,” Jonker said. “I’m really exited about al of our seniors. Each senior kind of brings something different to the table of us.”

Petoskey's Lauren Cole works with the ball during Friday's match against Boyne City.

It was a big senior group a season ago that departed the Northmen, but this season brings six seniors that have played a ton of soccer together, led by Cole, Quinn Matthews, Sydney Hoffman and Lia Czarnecki.

Cole also likes the group of underclassmen around this team too, knowing it takes everyone to mesh and make a great team.

“We all get along so well,” Cole said. “It’s a lot of fun. We take it serious, but we can still have fun to away from the game.”

Petoskey improved to 1-0 to begin the season and has a chance to add to it this week with a trip to Big Rapids on Tuesday, April 9 and another visit over to Harbor Springs on Thursday, April 11.

Boyne City began 0-2 on back to back games, next heads to Traverse City St. Francis Monday, then welcomes Cheboygan on Friday, April 12.

“I appreciate Boyne City coming over," added Jonker. "It’s early season, both teams are trying to figure things out and he’s got a lot of new kids. They’re trying to figure out their team shape and who’s best where.”

