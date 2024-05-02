Peter Oosterhuis Dies: Golf Announcer For CBS Sports And The Golf Channel Was 75

Peter Oosterhuis, a CBS golf analyst and two-time winner of the European Tour money title, died Thursday. He was 75 and no cause was given by the PGA Tour, which announced his passing.

Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

During his career, Oosterhuis won seven times on the European Tour, twice at the French Open. He won the Canadian Open in 1981 on the PGA Tour, beating Jack Nicklaus, Andy North, and Bruce Lietzke by one shot.

Oosterhuis played on six consecutive Ryder Cup teams and compiled a 14-11-3 record during an era of U.S. dominance. Oosterhuis played on six losing teams and still had a winning record.

He went 6-2-1 in singles, twice beating Arnold Palmer and once Johnny Miller.

Oosterhuis twice won the Order of Merit when the European Tour was formed in 1972, and was a two-time runner-up in the British Open.

He had the 54-hole lead in the 1973 Masters, but closed with a 74 to tie for third behind Tommy Aaron.

His best year was in 1981, when he finished 28th on the money list with $115,862.

After his tour career, he worked for Sky Sports, and then the Golf Channel, covering the European tour, before capping his career by spending 15 years with CBS.

No information on survivors was given.

