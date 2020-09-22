Pete Carroll updates Seahawks injuries after win over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks, like so many teams around the league, suffered a number of injuries on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll provided some player updates during his Monday afternoon press conference.

Defensive back Marquise Blair and linebacker Bruce Irvin both sustained ACL tears against the Patriots and will undergo knee surgeries. Both Blair and Irvin will be out for the remainder of the season.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II, who was inactive Sunday with a foot injury, has now been ruled out ahead of the Week-3 matchup against the Cowboys so he has additional rest time.

Defensive end Rasheem Green and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi were also inactive Week 2 but have a chance to face Dallas this Sunday.

“Rasheem Green will be evaluated Wednesday, we’ll take one day at a time,” Carroll said. “If he’s back or not, we’ll have to wait and see on that one. Cedric Ogbuehi, he has a chance to get back this week. We’ve got to wait and see how he responds. We’ll start on Wednesday figuring it out and then working our way through it. He and Rasheem are kind of in the same boat that we have to wait and see how those guys respond.”

Finally, tackle Duane Brown briefly left the Patriots matchup with a sore foot but was able to return to the game. Safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre Flowers both suffered dislocated fingers but were also able to resume play.

Carroll should have additional, updated injury information on Wednesday during his press conference to kick off the workweek.

Related