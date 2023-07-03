Pete Alonso will compete against growing field for 3rd Home Run Derby crown

Pete Alonso is going for No. 3.

The New York Mets slugger was named an All-Star on Sunday for the third time. He used the occasion and the presence of ESPN cameras to announce that he'll also be seeking his third Home Run Derby crown.

Alonso confirmed during Sunday's Mets game against the San Francisco Giants that he'll participate in the upcoming Home Run Derby during MLB's All-Star week in Seattle.

🗣️ "You can count me in."



2-time HR derby champ Pete Alonso announced on #SNB he'll be participating in this year's derby‼️ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c54iHJGTtL — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2023

"You can count me in, guys," Alonso told the "Sunday Night Baseball" crew. "... I'm super stoked to do it. It's a super-talented field. It's gonna be great competition. I think this one's gonna be one to remember."

Alonso entered Sunday's game with 24 home runs on the season. Four innings after his announcement, he launched his 25th, a two-run blast off Giants reliever Ryan Walker that proved to be the final runs scored in an 8-4 Mets win.

Home Run Derby ready 😤 pic.twitter.com/UeJDkYwUO2 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 3, 2023

The 433-foot shot moved Alonso into sole possession of third place in the MLB home run race. Shohei Ohtani (31) and Matt Olson (28) stand ahead of him.

Whom will he compete against? The field's not set, but names have been trickling in.

Pete Alonso cranked his 25th home run Sunday shortly after announcing that he'll compete in the Home Run Derby. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Second-year Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodríguez will compete after stealing the show last summer. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year electrified the 2022 Derby in a second-place finish to Juan Soto that included a whopping 32 home runs in the first round. The showing proved to be his national coming-out party.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts and Randy Arozarena have also confirmed their participation. That adds up to five spots confirmed with three yet to be claimed. All of the confirmed participants except for Rodríguez were also named to the All-Star rosters.

This year will mark Alonso's second shot at Derby crown No. 3. After winning in 2019 and 2021, he fell short of his bid for a three-peat last summer, with a second-round exit to Rodríguez. If the bracket lines up, Alonso might find a shot to return the spoiler favor as Rodríguez seeks to secure the crown at his home stadium.