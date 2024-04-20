Pentathlon World Cup: Britain's Kerenza Bryson wins gold in Ankara

Bryson's success this year follows her bronze at the World Championships in Bath in August [Getty Images]

Britain's Kerenza Bryson won gold in the women's final at the Pentathlon World Cup in Ankara, Turkey.

Bryson, 25, impressed in the fencing and horse riding before claiming victory 26 points in front of South Korea's Seong Seung-min overall.

South Korea's Seo Chang-wan won gold in the men's final.

Bryson's victory follows her bronze success in Cairo, Egypt last month in the opening World Cup event of the year.

The next World Cup stage takes place in Budapest, Hungary on 23-28 April followed by an event in Sofia, Bulgaria on 8-13 May, with the finals taking place in Ankara on 22-26 May.

Bryson will form part of Team GB's modern pentathlon quota at the Olympics in Paris this summer.