Pensacola Catholic's Gaston, McLaughlin and Bragg sign with Division I football programs

Linebackers Demontrae Gaston and Turner McLaughlin, along with offensive lineman Ryland Bragg, combined to help Pensacola Catholic attain a breakthrough football season and reach the state semifinals.

They were saluted again Wednesday on National Signing Day by Catholic coach Matt Adams and teammates, after the trio all signed with separate NCAA Division I teams.

Gatson is heading to the Toledo (Ohio) Rockets in the Mid-American Conference, Bragg signed with Jacksonville (Alabama) State in Conference-USA and McLaughlin will play at Tennessee Tech in the Ohio Valley Conference.

They join with fellow Catholic standouts, receiver Jayvion Showers (Arkansas State) and Desjon Robertson (Alabama State), who signed in December during the early signing period.

“It’s been a great year,” Adams said. “They have helped lead us to an 11-3 season, final four (Class 1-2S) and they’ve done a great job being great role models for the school and their teammates.

This is a very special class to me, a great group of guys. The leadership they brought was incredible. I enjoyed coming to work and look forward to practice to me.”

Here's look at the three Catholic players who signed Wednesday.

Ryland Bragg (OL), Jacksonville State

Pensacola Catholic's Ryland Bragg (middle) prepares to sign his letter of intent to play for Jacksonville State at a ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

A 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman and a four-year starter on the Crusaders’ varsity offensive line. Adams said Wednesday he never missed a start. He will play for offensive line coach Rick Trickett, former Florida State offensive line coach, at Jacksonville State.

Adams said: “He has brought a nastiness to the offensive line. If you watched us at the end of the year, we were a gritty team that relied on running downhill at people and Ryland was a big leader of that. We ran right behind him a lot of the year. ... He was a two-time all-area offensive lineman. He will be playing for one of the best offensive line coaches in the country in coach Trickett."

Bragg said: “I would like to thank my dad and my mom for always pushing me, setting the foundation for me to be really successful and achieve my dreams. I would like to thank my brother and my sister for really sacrificing a lot. They really played a big role in my success so far. Thank my friends, coaches and teammates for always pushing me to become a better player and greater man as well.”

Demontrae Gaston (LB), Toledo

Pensacola Catholic's Demontrae Gaston (middle) prepares to sign his letter of intent to play for Toledo at a ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Gaston was a three-year starter who began on Catholic varsity as a receiver and became one of the team’s top receivers that year. Played both receiver and linebacker as a junior before focusing on defense as a senior.

Adams said: “He was known around town as a big hitter, a very physical player, always got the crowd involved in the game by how physical he was. I always think of Trae as a guy who would always do the right thing, whatever it is that the team needs. He has been a pleasure to coach.”

Gaston said: “I want to thank God for being in this position and being able to continue my dreams. I want to thank my parents for all the time, money and sacrifices. I like to thank my coaches for developing me for the player I am today and my teammates. I’m glad I played this last season with y’all. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but we’re still winners in my heart.”

Turner McLaughlin (LB), Tennessee Tech

Pensacola Catholic's Turner McLaughlin (middle) puts on a Tennessee Tech hat after signing his letter of intent at a ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

He was a starting linebacker, an all-area selection PNJ the past two years, in addition to being Catholic’s long-snapper.

Adams said: “He did a wonderful job. Also played fullback and just shows the unselfishness playing fullback in a Wildcat package. Whatever we asked him to do, he did it and was great in everything he did.”

McLaughlin said: “I want to thank my family for everything they have done for me. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. I like to thank my coaches for pushing me every day. Like to thank teammates for all the camaraderie and the hard work we put in together is something I will never forget.”

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Bragg, Gaston and McLaughlin from Catholic all sign with Division I teams