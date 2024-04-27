Penn State OL Caedan Wallace drafted by New England Patriots in 3rd round of 2024 NFL draft

A night after watching his offensive line teammate go in the first round, Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace was drafted by the New England Patriots with the fourth pick of the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Wallace was a former four-star recruit of Penn State and became a fixture on the offensive line. Wallace started 40 games for the Nittany Lions, all at right tackle. Wallace boosted his draft stock with a solid showing at the East-West Shrine Game following his college career wrapping up at Penn State at the end of the 2023 season.

Wallace will be looked to provide protection for the Patriots’ first-round draft pick, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots also drafted wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk from Washington with their second-round pick. Clearly, the offense is the focus for the Patriots in the early rounds of this year’s draft.

Wallace joins first-round draft picks Olu Fashanu and Chop Robinson as the third Nittany Lion to be drafted this year. All three players are now on AFC East teams playing for three different teams.

