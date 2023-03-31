Penn State makes top four for 2024 quarterback target

Penn State has turned the corner on the recruiting trail and finds itself in a four-team race down the final stretch of the recruiting process for Class of 2024 quarterback Samaj Jones. Jones, from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, released his top four schools on Thursday night via his Twitter account.

In addition to Penn State, Jones included West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Cincinnati in his top four. Jones is rated as a four-star recruit by On3 and ESPN and three stars by 247Sports and Rivals. He does have a four-star rating on the 247Sports composite ranking, however.

Jones most recently made an unofficial visit to Oklahoma after being extended an offer from the Sooners earlier in the month. Penn State extended an offer to the Philadelphia target in June 2022 and hosted Jones for an unofficial visit in September 2022.

At the moment, there is one crystal ball prediction on the board at 247Sports, and it favors Penn State. The On3 recruiting prediction machine also skews heavily in Penn State’s favor with a 90.1% chance of winning over a verbal commitment from Jones. West Virginia has the second-best shot at a commitment with a 2.6% chance.

Penn State’s quarterback situation is full of youth going into the 2023 season. Drew Allar and Beau Pribula are both in their second season (Allar a sophomore, Pribula a redshirt freshman) going into the next season, with Allar expected to be the team’s top quarterback for the next couple of seasons at the minimum. Penn State also added Jaxon Smolik to the roster in the Class of 2023.

