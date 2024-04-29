Penn State’s Keaton Ellis signs with the Tennessee Titans

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State safety Keaton Ellis has signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Ellis has spent his entire collegiate career as a Nittany Lion starting in 2019. In his true freshman season the State College, Pennsylvania native started in one of the 13 games he appeared in. Ellis made 18 tackles (9 solo) and tied for second on the team with three forced fumbles in his debut season.

In 2020 Ellis started in five of the six games he appeared in. Ellis posted 12 tackles (7 solo) in his true Sophomore season.

In 2021 Ellis played in 11 games with one start at safety; he tallied 18 tackles (14 solo) in his Sophomore year.

As a Junior Ellis started every game at safety where he made 24 tackles (15 solo), had two tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.

This year Ellis totaled 14 tackles (12 solo) with one forced fumble and one interception.

The 5’11”, 190-pound safety played for State College Area High School prior to Penn State where he was a three-time letterman and served as a team captain his senior season.

