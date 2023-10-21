What Penn State head coach James Franklin said about Ohio State after the loss to the Buckeyes

This was supposed to be the team that Penn State had to go toe-to-toe with Ohio State and have a chance at knocking the Buckeyes off in the ‘Shoe. The defense was billed as one of the best in the country, and the offense, though far from explosive, was efficient and able to score on everyone it played, including the Iowa Hawkeyes.

However, it wasn’t the Penn State defense that stole the show, but rather the one wearing Scarlet and Gray. The game was a close, low scoring affair, but Ohio State did enough to pull away a wee bit in the second half and only a junk time score by the Nittany Lions made it a one score, 20-12 game when the clock hit zero.

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media after the game and was quick to give credit to the Buckeyes. You too can listen to the entire press conference if you didn’t get a chance to thanks to video we took from the scene and uploaded to our Buckeyes Wire YouTube channel.

Franklin complimented Ohio State’s defense, thought the two teams were two of the best in the country, and went out of his way to single out the performance of “No. 18,” who we all know is Marvelous Marvin Harrison Jr., along with more.

While a monumental win for Ohio State this year, the team will now have to get ready and travel on the road to face a Wisconsin team in a very hard place to play. We’ll have coverage all next week leading up to that one, so come back and digest our preview, predictions, and more.

