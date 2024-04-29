Penn State Football Coach Travels 57 Miles To Celebrate Olu Fashanu And Chop Robinson’s NFL Draft Success | Todd Rosenberg/ Scott Taetsch/ Todd Rosenberg/ Getty Images

James Franklin, the head coach at Penn State, wanted to congratulate two of his players in person for being selected in this year’s NFL draft. The announcements were made on Thursday evening, and Franklin decided to stop by the houses of two players who live an hour apart in Maryland, according to Yahoo Sports.

The coach first stopped by the home of player Olu Fashanu in Waldorf. The New York Jets picked him as No. 11 overall.

“You are an incredible young man and football player,” Franklin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the selection. “We couldn’t be happier for you and your family. Your love for the game, dedication and hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career. The New York Jets are extremely lucky to have you!”

You are an incredible young man & football player. We couldn’t be happier for you & your family. Your love for the game, dedication & hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career. The @nyjets are extremely lucky to have you! #WeAre https://t.co/CzHMnqIn0q pic.twitter.com/5JRmGc5FwI — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 26, 2024

Franklin then drove 57 miles to Gaithersburg, stopping by Chop Robinson’s home. Just over an hour and a half after Fashanu was drafted, Robinson was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 21 overall. Franklin made it just in time for the announcement.

Congrats Chop, the @MiamiDolphins are lucky to have you! You’ve earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. Continue to compete & chase your dreams. #WeAre https://t.co/daYxsEIpIo pic.twitter.com/8xJcs0F787 — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 26, 2024

“Congrats Chop, the Miami Dolphins are lucky to have you!” the coach wrote on X. “You’ve earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. Continue to compete and chase your dreams.”