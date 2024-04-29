How Penn State’s Daequan Hardy fits with the Buffalo Bills

As much fanfare and intrigue as the first two days of the NFL draft get, it’s day three where the smart teams find valuable contributors and even long-term starters. Plenty of players who may be a little small, lack high-end traits, or are older tend to fall farther than they realistically should.

The Buffalo Bills have done a great job of finding value on day three, with guys like Matt Milano, Taron Johnson, and Khalil Shakir all developing into key players for them. I believe several of their day three picks from the 2024 class could end up joining that group, one of which is Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy.

Hardy was selected 219th overall, interestingly being the first Penn State defensive back off the board. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, he was the lowest-ranked Nittany Lion on the consensus board. Despite his ranking, he did have the best draft process among his teammates in the defensive backfield. He blazed a 4.38 40-yard dash, and overall tested well at the NFL Combine.

Daequan Hardy was drafted in round 6 pick 219 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.15 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 459 out of 2472 CB from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/Sl0iniomXp pic.twitter.com/Ve5eOOLeQe — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

The biggest issues with Hardy are his small frame and lack of strength, which makes him a slot-only defender. That lowers his value in general, but it also narrows the potential roles he could fill for the Bills both now and in the future. Taron Johnson signed an extension tying him to the bills until 2028, so the slot role isn’t likely to be open anytime soon.

Where he could make his mark immediately is on special teams, specifically as a punt returner. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is currently listed as their kick and punt returner, but his role on the offense should increase dramatically in 2024. Hardy could at least handle punt returns for him, allowing him to save his energy.

While Hardy may not see the field much early in his NFL career, most guys drafted in his range don’t. Whether it’s just on special teams or as an injury replacement, however, he will have the chance to contribute to a potential Super Bowl team.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire