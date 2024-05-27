Penn State commit Tyseer Denmark earns Big 33 MVP honors

One of the longest-running high school all-star games took place this weekend, and one of Penn State’s incoming players rose to the occasion. The Big 33 Classic, pitting some of Pennsylvania’s top high school seniors against a team of Maryland all-stars, was played Sunday, and Penn State commit Tyseer Denmark dazzled early and often.

Denmark caught four passes for 95 yards with three going for touchdowns to help the Pennsylvania team handle their opponent. Denmark was named Pennsylavnia’s Big 33 MVP after torching the Maryland defense for all three of his touchdowns in the first half. Pennsylvania topped Maryland by a score of 31-7.

Denmark was one of the top priorities for Penn State in the Class of 2024 as the Nittany Lions need playmaking wide receivers. The Imhotep Institute recruit out of Philadelphia was rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals and On3 and received a three-star rating from 247Sports. He was considered a top-10 recruit overall in the state by 247Sports and Rivals and the no. 11 player in Pennsylvania by ESPN and On3.

Penn State offered Denmark back in February 2021 and kept making a push for him even after he originally committed to Oregon in November 2022. Denmark backed off his commitment to the Ducks the following summer and flipped to Penn State days later. He then signed with Penn State in the early signing period in Dec. 2023 and is scheduled to arrive on campus this summer.

