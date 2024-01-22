Penn State Class of 2024 profile: WR Tyseer Denmark

A wide receiver who hails from the same high school as Marvin Harrison Sr.? Sign me up!

Another top recruit in Pennsylvania is staying at home in State College and was initially committed to Oregon. Philadelphia native Tyseer Denmark is one of three receivers in Penn State’s Class of 2024 and the second-ranked receiver in the state.

Denmark is a Roman Catholic High School product before transferring to Imhotep Institute for his senior season. At only 5-foot-11, Denmark projects as a slot receiver rather than an outside threat, but his skill set could be super beneficial as a safety valve for Drew Allar.

Here’s a look at Penn State signee Tyseer Denmark.

Vitals

Hometown Philidelphia, PA Projected Position Wide receiver Height 5′-11″ Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 8 79 Rivals 4 – 7 61 ESPN 4 – 11 52 On3 Recruiting 4 497 11 88 247 Composite 3 466 11 68

Recruitment

Offered on February 15, 2021

Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021

Commits to Oregon on November 24, 2022

Decommits from Oregon on June 17, 2023

Commits to Penn State on June 21, 2023

Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 2, 2023

Signs letter of intent with Penn State on December 20, 2023

Offers

Film

X/Twitter

