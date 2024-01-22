Penn State Class of 2024 profile: WR Tyseer Denmark
A wide receiver who hails from the same high school as Marvin Harrison Sr.? Sign me up!
Another top recruit in Pennsylvania is staying at home in State College and was initially committed to Oregon. Philadelphia native Tyseer Denmark is one of three receivers in Penn State’s Class of 2024 and the second-ranked receiver in the state.
Denmark is a Roman Catholic High School product before transferring to Imhotep Institute for his senior season. At only 5-foot-11, Denmark projects as a slot receiver rather than an outside threat, but his skill set could be super beneficial as a safety valve for Drew Allar.
Here’s a look at Penn State signee Tyseer Denmark.
Vitals
Hometown
Philidelphia, PA
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
5′-11″
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
8
79
Rivals
4
–
7
61
ESPN
4
–
11
52
On3 Recruiting
4
497
11
88
247 Composite
3
466
11
68
Recruitment
Offered on February 15, 2021
Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021
Commits to Oregon on November 24, 2022
Decommits from Oregon on June 17, 2023
Commits to Penn State on June 21, 2023
Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 2, 2023
Signs letter of intent with Penn State on December 20, 2023
Offers
Penn State
Bowling Green
Cincinnati
Miami
Old Dominion
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
Film
X/Twitter
5555% committed🤍💙🦁🦁🦁🦁@RivalsFriedman @Hayesfawcett3 @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/hOt37KfuVa
— tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) June 21, 2023