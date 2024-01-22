Advertisement

Penn State Class of 2024 profile: WR Tyseer Denmark

Charlie Strella
·1 min read

A wide receiver who hails from the same high school as Marvin Harrison Sr.? Sign me up!

Another top recruit in Pennsylvania is staying at home in State College and was initially committed to Oregon. Philadelphia native Tyseer Denmark is one of three receivers in Penn State’s Class of 2024 and the second-ranked receiver in the state.

Denmark is a Roman Catholic High School product before transferring to Imhotep Institute for his senior season. At only 5-foot-11, Denmark projects as a slot receiver rather than an outside threat, but his skill set could be super beneficial as a safety valve for Drew Allar.

Here’s a look at Penn State signee Tyseer Denmark.

Vitals

Hometown

Philidelphia, PA

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

5′-11″

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

8

79

Rivals

4

7

61

ESPN

4

11

52

On3 Recruiting

4

497

11

88

247 Composite

3

466

11

68

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 15, 2021

  • Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021

  • Commits to Oregon on November 24, 2022

  • Decommits from Oregon on June 17, 2023

  • Commits to Penn State on June 21, 2023

  • Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 2, 2023

  • Signs letter of intent with Penn State on December 20, 2023

Offers

Film

X/Twitter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire