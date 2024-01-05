Penn State basketball in top four of four-star 2025 guard

One major thing that Penn State basketball fans could look forward to when Mike Rhoades took over as head coach was his prowess on the recruiting trail.

One of the major issues that the Nittany Lions have had during their tenure in the Big Ten is not having the overall level of athlete that is required to compete year in and year out.

Rhoades is hoping to change this.

A way he could do that immediately is by landing top-100 prospect, RJ Greer.

The 6’4″ 170 pound shooting guard is from Dayton, Ohio and has cut his choices down to three schools, Penn State included, and the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

Greer reposted something on social media that indicated he will decide between college basketball at either Penn State, Cincinnati and NC State, or turn professional immediately after high school in Australia.

RJ Greer, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard in the 2025 class, tells @On3Recruits he’s down to three schools and the NBL. Story: https://t.co/FfAxloYIMe pic.twitter.com/XfORpZYtik — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 4, 2024

247Sports has Greer ranked as the 96th best player in the country and the 17th best shooting guard, although the composite rankings have him outside of the top-100.

Rhoades has built an interesting relationship with the Greer family.

While at VCU, Rhoades coached against Greer’s father who has been an assistant coach on the staff of Dayton since 2017.

The coveted shooting guard spoke with Dushawn London of 247Sports about his recruitment and where Penn State stands (subscription required).

According to Greer, he’s in constant communication with the Nittany Lions coaching staff and was planning on setting up an unofficial visit sometime over the summer, but they now plan on making it an official one.

Out of the three schools, Penn State is the only place he hasn’t visited.

Greer also mentioned that even though these are his four current options right now, he wouldn’t rule out adding more schools if he and his family think it’s a good opportunity.

There is no timetable on when he might make his decision, but this will certainly be one for Penn State basketball fans to monitor.

