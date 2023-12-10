Penn State basketball comes from behind to upset Ohio State

After trailing by double digits at home at halftime on Saturday afternoon, Ace Baldwin Jr. capped a second-half rally with a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute of regulation to help Penn State upset Ohio State, 83-80, in the Bryce Jordan Center. The win evened Penn State’s record at 5-5 this season overall and 1-1 in early Big Ten play. It also snapped a five-game losing skid by the Nittany Lions.

Baldwin Jr.’s late three-pointer broke a 76-76 tie with half a minute remaining in the game. Penn State stayed in front the rest of the way thanks to some good defense, a key rebound by Qudus Wahab, and with a couple of key free throws by Wahab.

ACE ACE IN YOUR FACE!!! Is this the dagger for the Buckeyes? @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/UXEJkM3M1D — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 10, 2023

"And it's Comeback Valley at Penn State!" 🗣️@PennStateMBB rallies from 18 points down to beat Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/FiZJZkzGkN — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 10, 2023

Baldwin had just 9 points in the win and his late three-pointer was the only one of five he successfully drained. He did record three steals, three rebounds, and five assists in the game.

Penn State was led by starters Kanye Clary’s 19-point effort and double-digits from Zach Hicks (11 points) and Wahab (10 points). Leo O'Boyle had a big game off the bench with 15 points with four three-pointers made. D'Marco Dunn also added 16 points from the bench.

This game marked the return of former Penn State guard Evan Mahaffey, who transferred to Ohio State in the offseason. Mahaffey had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in his return to the Bryce Jordan Center. Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 17 points.

Penn State will have a week off before its next game, against Georgia Tech in Madison Square Garden in New York next Saturday, Dec. 16. Penn State will return to Big Ten play after the new year on Jan. 4 at Michigan State.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire