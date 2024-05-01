Penn State basketball’s Big Ten opponents announced for 2024-25 season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball’s in-conference opponents for the 2024-25 season were revealed by the Big Ten on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions will play 14 single games against in-conference foes and face three Big Ten opponents for double-play next season.

Penn State will face Indiana, Minnesota and Rutgers for home and away contests. The Nittany Lions home-only opponents will be Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue and Washington. Their away-only games will be against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

Penn State has played three of the four new Big Ten members, owning a 3-1 overall record against the group: Oregon (0-1), USC (2-0), UCLA (1-0). Most recently they took on USC on Nov. 23, 2014 at the Charleston Classic, defeating the Trojans 63-61.

The dates and times of the contests will be revealed later this year.

The 2024-25 season will mark Head Coach Mike Rhoades’s second season at the helm of the Nittany Lions. Rhoades led Penn State to a 16-17 overall record this past season and a 9-11 record in Big Ten play.

The marks were good for the second-most in-conference wins by a first-year head coach in the program’s history. Rhoades also had the highest-scoring offense of a first-year coach for Penn State since the 1954-55 season.

Penn State also led the Big Ten in steals per game, turnover margin and three-point percentage defense.

Penn State 2024-25 Big Ten Opponents

Home & Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers

Home Only: Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Away Only: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

