Penn State’s Alex Felkins earns mini camp invite from Houston Texans

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State kicker Alex Felkins is joining the Houston Texans on a mini camp invite.

During his senior season, Felkins played in 10 games acting as the Nittany Lions’ primary placekicker in the latter nine. Felkins went 22 for 18 on field goals with one block. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native had a long of 50 against Indiana.

Felkins had nine kickoff attempts in the 2023 that totaled 585 yards.

This was Felkins’s first season with Penn State. Felkins spent 2019-2022 with Columbia where he was chosen as a first-team All-Ivy League honoree in 2022 and earned Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week three times in his tenure.

Felkins finished 2021 with the most field goals per game in the Ivy League with 1.6, ranking 8th in the nation.

