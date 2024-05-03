Penn State adds walk-on kicker Matthew Parker to Class of 2025

Penn State is adding to the Class of 2025 with a preferred walk-on to add to the special teams unit. Matthew Parker, from York, gave his commitment to the Nittany Lions after previously backing out of a commitment to a school on Penn State’s 2024 schedule.

Parker was previously committed to West Virginia, but he stepped away from that commitment within the last week. Parker is not rated by the major recruiting outlets, but he was clearly on Penn State’s radar as an in-state recruit. And a solid relationship with new special teams coordinator Justin Lustig helped woo him from leaving the commonwealth.

Parker was set to be a walk-on at West Virginia, but a couple of visits to Penn State’s campus in the spring, bot unofficial but including a visit to Penn State’s Blue-White spring game, helped change his mind in the end.

As a preferred walk-on, Parker will not have a scholarship at Penn State. He will be given an guaranteed spot on the roster but will not receive financial assistance like a scholarship player. Should a scholarship open up after Parker’s first year, he could receive a scholarship at that point in time.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 started the month of May ranked no. 9 according to the updated 247Sports composite team rankings. Penn State’s recruiting class ranks third in the Big Ten with 12 commitments for scholarships.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire