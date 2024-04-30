Pelicans offseason primer: Jonas Valanciunas, Naji Marshall, and the importance of Zion Williamson

Considering they had to try and tackle the juggernaut that is the 2023/24 Oklahoma City Thunder without the services of their best player and foundation stone in Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans did well to at least make the final game of this series close. Nonetheless, it is over almost as soon as it began, as the Thunder closed out the series on Monday night.

A 49-33 regular season record spoke to the Pelicans’ quality, and with Zion managing to appear in 70 of those games, they finally got a proper look at the results of the team they have been building for three years. However, in the fiendishly tough Western Conference, it was only good enough for an unfortunate draw against the Thunder. And once Zion was ruled out, the slim chance of the upset was extinguished.

Williamson, unequivocally, continues to hold the key to the future. If he makes it to the top, so may they; if he never realizes his potential, neither will they, no matter who else is around at the time. Now on his maximum value contract, things have stopped being cheap, and the Pelicans are thinking of trying to compete for the championship in the upcoming season, even if the seventh seed makes it seem quite some ways off.

Here follows a look at the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster and spending heading into the 2024 NBA offseason.

State of the roster and offseason options

How the CBA affects them

Free agent/extension candidate: Jonas Valanciunas

Free agent/extension candidate: Naji Marshall

Free agent: Jose Alvarado

Free agent: Cody Zeller

2024-25 SALARY SITUATION

Players rostered: 13, including two team options

Two-way players: 1 (Malcolm Hill)

Guaranteed salaries: $194,080,190

Non-guaranteed salaries: $11,812,991

Total salary: $155,089,264

Projected 2024/25 salary cap amount: $141,000,000

Salary cap space: Zero

Projected 2024/25 luxury tax threshold: $171,345,000

Luxury tax space: Approximately $16 million

Projected 2024/25 first apron threshold: $178,655,000

First apron space: Approximately $23.5 million

Projected 2024/25 second apron threshold: $189,486,000

Second apron space: Approximately $34.4 million

Spending options:

Non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, $12,859,000 (projected)

Bi-Annual Exception, $4,681,000 (projected)

Kira Lewis Jr trade exception – $5,722,116 (expires 17th January 2025)

Zion Williamson

Brandon Ingram

C.J. McCollum

Herb Jones

Larry Nance Jr

Dyson Daniels

Trey Murphy

Jordan Hawkins

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Matt Ryan

E.J. Liddell

2024-25 salary: $2,120,693

Remaining salary guaranteed: $2,120,693 through 2024-25

Additional notes:

2025-26 salary is a team option at $2,301,587

Jose Alvarado

Malcolm Hill

2024-25 salary: Signed to a two-way contract

Remaining salary guaranteed: None

Jonas Valanciunas

Cody Zeller

Naji Marshall

Dereon Seabron

