Pelicans currently not willing to offer Zion Williamson a fully guaranteed five-year deal
Zion Williamson said he’d sign a contract extension if the Pelicans offer this offseason: “Of course, I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” Pelicans lead executive David Griffin said not so fast. Brian Windhorst of ESPN: From what I have been told, the Pelicans, at this point, are not willing to offer a full five-year guaranteed deal. And a lot of it is flowing down from ownership. Gayle Benson, the owner, is also the owner of the New Orleans Saints. And I have been told they’re going to take a football-style, Saints-style mentality with this contract negotiation. They will offer him a huge contract but will not guarantee all of it.
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Pelicans to offer Zion Williamson large – but not fully guaranteed – contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/28/rep… – 1:01 PM
Jon Chepkevich @JonChep
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star cleared for full basketball activities after missing season
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-… – 5:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans and Zion can agree on a contract extension starting July 1. Went long on that earlier this month. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared for work without any restrictions. Pelicans added that recent imaging showed “continued improvement”in his right fifth metatarsal. – 4:10 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
