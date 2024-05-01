Peers vote Timberwolves' Mike Conley Teammate of the Year

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

The Timberwolves appreciate Mike Conley's steady hand at the point. His play — organizing the offense and setting things up in frantic moments — is an important reason Minnesota is on to the second round against Denver starting Saturday.

His peers appreciate what Conley does off the court as well as a leader, which is why he was voted the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has been named the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year. pic.twitter.com/vWsURX5Plo — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 1, 2024

"His teammates love him, they respect him, they look up to him and then it's all backed by the fact that he can still go out and play at a super high level," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Conley this season.

The award, voted on by players, "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and a role model to other players, and commitment and dedication to team," as described by the NBA.

This is the second time Conley has won the award; he won it in the 2018-19 season when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies. This season, Conley averaged 11.4 points a game, shooting a career-high 44.2% from 3 and dishing out 5.9 assists.

Conley garnered 1,172 points in the NBA's voting system, just beating out the Nets' Mikal Bridges with 1,041 points. Rounding out the top five vote-getters were Jalen Brunson(Knicks), T.J. McConnell (Pacers), and Georges Niang (Cavaliers).