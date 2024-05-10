Pebble Hills High School track & field standouts sign NLIs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pebble Hills High School track and field standouts Mark Barajas and Julissa Daniels signed their respective National Letters of Intent on Thursday.

Congratulations to our Spartans on their signing day. Wish them the best on their new journey. #RISE. pic.twitter.com/pdmrNuHdcO — Coach Ibrahim (@PHCrossCountry1) May 10, 2024

Barajas signed his NLI to attend and run at Abilene Christian University.

Julissa Daniels signed her NLI to attend and run not too far from home: New Mexico State University.

Pebble Hills also had these student athletes sign their NLIs on Thursday: Jacob Alvarez (Odessa College, baseball); Mia Gonzalez (New Mexico State, cheerleading); Kyra Hall (NMMI, volleyball); Jazmin Hernandez (Wayland Baptist University, soccer); Brian Lira (Manchester University, soccer); Natalia Gonzalez (Dallas College-North Lake Campus, volleyball); Noah Singh (Wayland Baptist, baseball); and Andrea Teruel (Ranger College, track & field)

