Paul Mullin: Wrexham's 'big-match player' wins League Two monthly prize

Paul Mullin scored his 100th Wrexham goal in the 2-1 win at Colchester United on 6 April [Getty Images]

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has hailed "big-match player" Paul Mullin after the striker was named the EFL League Two player of the month.

Mullin scored seven goals during March to boost Wrexham's hopes of securing automatic promotion to League One.

The 29-year-old has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season and his Wrexham all-time record now stands at 102.

"It's a fully deserved accolade," Parkinson said.

"Mulls is a big-match player and time and time again he produces moments when you need them the most."

Mullin's seven goals during March included a hat-trick in a 4-0 home win over Accrington Stanley and two goals in a Good Friday victory over promotion rivals Mansfield Town.

Since then the ex-Cambridge United player scored his 100th for the Dragons, and his two goals during the week against Crawley Town saw them move closer to automatic promotion.

Wrexham, who host bottom of the table Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, need five points from their final three games to seal automatic promotion.

In addition to Mullin's monthly award, team-mate Elliot Lee has been shortlisted for the League Two player of the season which Parkinson said was "terrific".

"I think the key to those two in particular is that they understand the team work-ethic is the most important thing and that individual players get recognition within that team structure," Parkinson added.

"Those two fully deserve the recognition that they've got."