Paul George powers Clippers to critical Game 5 win over Suns in Western Conference finals

Paul George led the Los Angeles Clippers to a critical Game 5 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in the Western Conference Finals. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t done just yet.

Paul George made sure of that.

George dropped a postseason career-high 41 points to lead the Clippers past the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Clippers got going early, and started on a big 20-5 tear to take control of the contest. While the Suns hung around, the Clippers maintained their lead headed into the locker room behind a 20-point first half outing from Marcus Morris — who shot an impressive 8-of-10 from the field.

Suns star Devin Booker came through with a big spark to close the second quarter, however, after he got Clippers guard Reggie Jackson flying through the air off a pump fake and then hit a huge 3-point buzzer beater.

Paul George comes alive in second half

The Suns took their first lead of the game just minutes into the third quarter, too, after opening on a quick 10-2 run.

That, though, didn’t last long. George dropped 20 of his 41 points in the game in the third quarter while shooting 7-of-9 from the field. He nearly outscored the Suns on his own in the quarter, too, and propelled them to a 13-point lead headed into the fourth quarter.

Though the Suns cut the game to four points briefly in the final period, it was too late. The Clippers held Phoenix to just eight more points the rest of the way en route to their 14-point win.

Booker finished with 31 points to lead the Suns, and Chris Paul dropped 22 points with eight assists.

George added 13 rebounds and six assists to go with his 41 points, and shot an impressive 15-of-20 from the field. Jackson put up 22 points and shot 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and Morris finished with 22. The Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard due to his knee injury, were also short center Ivica Zubac — who was sidelined due to an MCL sprain.

Game 6 of the series is set for Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

